Alcoa Police officers charged a Maryville man with aggravated assault Sunday, May 7, after they said he injured someone with a knife during a fight. Paul Fredrick Mercer Jr., 59, allegedly told officers he was defending himself.
According to a police report, officers were dispatched at 8:55 a.m. to a report of an assault in progress at Shore Trucking, 3501 Central Park Boulevard, Louisville. Officers were told the incident may have involved a knife.
Upon arrival, they found Mercer standing in the middle of the parking lot with bloodstains on his clothing. They also said he had several small lacerations and abrasions on his face and right hand. They patted him down for weapons and said they found a bloody pocket knife folded in a sheath on his hip.
According to the report, Mercer told officers he had been in an argument with a 52-year-old Maryville man, and that the man had started to punch him while he was inside his tractor trailer and dragged him out of the truck by his feet. Mercer allegedly told officers he was trying to defend himself when he pulled out his knife and cut the man, although he also said he was unsure where he had actually cut him.
Officers later learned the man had been driven to Blount Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Mercer was transported to the Alcoa Police Department for further questioning. He was arrested at 11:27 a.m. and transported to the Blount County Correctional Facility. He was being held in lieu of a $25,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. May 8 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
