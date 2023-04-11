A Maryville man was charged with aggravated assault early Tuesday morning, April 11 after he allegedly threatened someone with a knife at a billiards hall in Maryville. Kenneth Dejuan Rodgers, 37, Maryland Avenue, was also charged with public intoxication and resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search.
According to a police report, Maryville Police officers were dispatched to Maryville Billiards, 542 E. Broadway, Maryville at 2:20 a.m. after someone reported a man with a knife was threatening to kill people at the business. Upon arrival, officers were told the man had left on a bicycle wearing a dark jacket and dark pants.
Officers searched the area and found a man matching the description, later identified as Rodgers, traveling west on East Broadway Avenue. They ordered him at gunpoint to get on the ground, but said he refused to comply, causing them to force him to the ground. Rodgers allegedly continued to refuse to comply with commands while they were taking him into custody.
Rodgers was allegedly in possession of a folding knife, and officers said he appeared intoxicated. He allegedly told officers that he had walked into the pool hall to get a drink and that “everyone was looking at him,” and that he left after drinking his beer.
Officers spoke to a 21-year-old Maryville man, who told them Rodgers had come into the building and asked to play pool with him. Upon being refused, he said Rodgers put a hand around his throat and pushed him into the bar, brandishing a small knife in his fist and threatening to kill him. A witness agreed with his story, and a representative of the business allowed officers to view video footage of the alleged incident.
Rodgers was arrested and transported to the Blount County Correctional Facility at 2:54 a.m., where he was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $16,000 pending a 9 a.m. April 18 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
