A Maryville man was charged with three counts of aggravated assault Tuesday, April 18, after law enforcement officers responded to two separate calls about him in one day. Witnesses said Mason Lee Ellison, 30, Gillenwater Court, assaulted two children and threatened two adults with a firearm.
According to a police report, Blount County Sheriff’s deputies initially responded to an elementary school Monday morning after a boy reported Ellison had assaulted him. The boy told deputies Ellison had choked him and slapped his younger brother the night before. He also said he had seen Ellison hitting a 29-year-old Maryville man.
Deputies said the boy had no visible injuries, and detectives responded to the school to begin an investigation.
Deputies were later called to an alleged domestic assault involving Ellison at a residence on Gillenwater Court at about 9:19 p.m. A 31-year-old Maryville woman reported that Ellison had come to her home and threatened her and a 26-year-old Maryville woman with a small silver firearm. The 31-year-old said Ellison had left in a gray Dodge truck heading in the direction of Old Niles Ferry Road.
Other deputies stopped Ellison’s car and detained him while deputies at the house viewed a video of the altercation, in which they said he referenced a firearm and made threatening statements, but no firearm was visible. An additional witness identified the color of the gun as black, while the 26-year-old woman identified the gun as silver.
According to the report, Ellison was not initially arrested due to a lack of evidence that the altercation was more than verbal and the conflicting witness statements. He was trespassed from the property and released.
Deputies later served him with warrants the next day at Law’s Brickmill Market and Deli, 103 Brick Mill Road, Maryville. He was transported to the Blount County Correctional Facility at 7:31 p.m. April 18, where he was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $30,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. April 24 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
