A school resource officer arrested a Maryville man Monday, Feb. 27 after witnesses said he brandished a shotgun at someone parked at a school bus stop. Eric Steven Jamison, 47, New Blockhouse Road, has been charged with aggravated assault.
According to a police report, a Blount County Sheriff’s deputy assigned to Union Grove Elementary received a report from a parent that she was involved in a disturbance near the school bus stop on New Blockhouse Road. The parent, a 44-year-old Maryville woman, said that she had been waiting in the car with her husband to pick her child up from the bus when a man — later identified as Jamison — came out the side door of a nearby house and began yelling at her to turn her music down before going back inside.
The woman said the bus arrived and she went to pick up her daughter when Jamison came back outside with a shotgun. She said Jamison told her “don’t make me use this gun” and brandished it at her.
Deputies went to the scene and spoke to multiple witnesses, who said that they had seen Jamison brandishing a shotgun at the woman.
They then spoke to Jamison, who allegedly told them that “he did not come back out with a shotgun in his hand, but he just had it at his side.” He allegedly told law enforcement that he had the gun with him because he was unsure what the woman’s husband would do, and that he had never pointed it at anyone. He also said this was not the first time he had asked the woman to turn her music down.
Deputies arrested Jamison at 1:50 p.m. Feb. 27 and charged him with aggravated assault. He is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. March 3 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
