A Maryville man was booked into the Blount County jail on Monday after he allegedly violated an order of protection by trying to enter a woman’s residence and repeatedly contacting her.
Scott E. Lankford, 54, Porter Bridge Road, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 8:50 a.m. April 26 and charged with aggravated criminal trespass and five counts of violating an order of protection. He was being held on bonds totaling $61,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 27 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Lankford remained in the Blount County jail as of Tuesday evening.
An incident report states deputies at approximately 8:06 a.m. responded to a disturbance call. A 59-year-old woman said Lankford was trying to enter her residence despite an order of protection against him; as deputies traveled there, they were told Lankford had left, and he was apprehended by another deputy on an outstanding warrant.
The woman told deputies Lankford tried entering her residence with a key without her permission, but she had installed new locks in fear of him and also put a camera in her front lawn. Lankford insisted to be let in, and the woman called 911, she said.
Out of fear, the woman went to her bedroom, out of Lankford’s view, and hid in a corner, the woman told deputies. Lankford followed to her bedroom window and persisted in talking to her before eventually leaving, she said.
The report states the woman also gave deputies evidence of Lankford violating the order of protection through phone, text and email messages, including an attempt to call her Monday after he left her residence.
While being taken into custody, Lankford admitted to contacting the woman by phone and going to her residence, the report states.
