Robert Krzemski, 57, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies early Tuesday afternoon and charged with aggravated domestic assault, interference with an emergency call and theft.
According to a police report, a 52-year-old Maryville woman walked into a Montvale Road gas station after 7 p.m. Sunday night, Jan. 30, and asked a store employee to call 911 for her. She told the employee that she had just been the victim of a domestic assault before returning to her residence to speak to Blount County Sheriff’s deputies.
The woman told law enforcement that she and Krzemski had been arguing over Krzemski wanting to remove his things from her room. She reported that over the course of the argument, she had barricaded her bedroom door with a dresser to prevent him from entering.
The report states that when she later left her bedroom, Krzemski twisted her arm, took her phone from her hand and shoved her to the floor. Krzemski allegedly climbed on top of the woman and struck her in the face repeatedly.
The woman reported that Krzemski closed his hand around her neck, strangling her. She stated that he then stopped and walked out of her residence with her phone before driving away in his vehicle.
At this point, the woman left for the gas station where she would report the incident.
On arriving at the woman’s residence, deputies noted swelling and bruising on the woman’s face and neck that they said were consistent with her report. They obtained three warrants on Krzemski.
Blount County Sheriff’s deputies located Krzemski at North Foothills Plaza Drive two days later and took him into custody.
Krzemski is being held on bonds totaling $18,000 pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 10 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
