A Maryville man is facing aggravated sexual battery charges after police said he assaulted a juvenile.
Devon Brent Aleshire, 22, McIlvaine Drive, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 11:28 a.m. April 15 and charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery. He was being held on bonds totaling $150,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 22 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
After identifying Aleshire as a suspect, officers spoke with him before eventually making the arrest, APD told The Daily Times. The department declined to give more information until the investigation concludes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.