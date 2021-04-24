A Maryville man is facing charges after law enforcement said he violated an order of protection 149 times through texts and phone calls to a woman.
Juan Carlos Cuevas-Hernandez, 21, Henderson Street, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 1:20 p.m. April 22 and charged with aggravated stalking and violating an order of protection. He was being held on bonds totaling $10,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 22 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Cuevas-Hernandez remained in the Blount County jail as of Saturday evening.
An incident report states a deputy at approximately 2 p.m. April 21 spoke with an 18-year-old woman about Cuevas-Hernandez violating an order of protection. The woman said Cuevas-Hernandez was arrested outside her residence on April 19, but had been texting her and driving by her residence “for about a month,” the report states.
The woman provided the deputy with copies of text messages from Cuevas-Hernandez, handwritten notes and a photo of gifts left at her door. The deputy reviewed the messages, including photos of areas near the woman’s residence and texts stating Cuevas-Hernandez was outside her house and knocking on her window.
Cuevas-Hernandez also wrote about dying, asked for help and worried his “mind will take over and I won’t be able to stop it” in the messages, the report states. The deputy reviewed 112 text messages and 37 phone calls, totaling 149 violations of the order of protection, the report states.
