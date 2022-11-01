Blount County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Maryville man Saturday, Oct. 29 after they allegedly found marijuana production equipment in his residence. Brian Gene Lambert, 43, Chris Lail Way, allegedly had multiple grow tents and pots in his home.
Deputies responded to Lambert’s residence around 6:27 p.m. Saturday to a report of a suspicious incident. According to a police report, Lambert had advised deputies that he could not get five people to leave his house. He also allegedly told deputies that he was seeing people who were not really there.
Due to the nature of the report, deputies conducted a protective sweep of Lambert’s residence. During the sweep, they allegedly found multiple grow tents and 59 pots throughout the house and yard, as well as hydrometers and a commercial dryer.
Deputies also stated that large sheets of plastic were hung from the walls, and several grow lights were present with air circulation systems. According to the report, deputies encountered large amounts of broken glass strewn on the floor and recovered suspected marijuana plants, leaves and residue from the home as well as a bag of marijuana on Lambert’s person.
Deputies also observed a large amount of dried blood on the floor of the bedroom, which Lambert allegedly said was caused by the death of one of his dogs.
A witness told deputies they had encountered Lambert disposing of the dog, saying he told them the animal had died after consuming methamphetamine.
An additional dog was observed to be bleeding from the eyes.
Lambert was arrested at 11:15 p.m. Oct. 29 and charged with cruelty to animals and manufacture of a Schedule VI controlled substance.
He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $17,500 pending a 9 a.m. Nov. 2 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court. Animal Control responded to the scene and took possession of his dogs.
