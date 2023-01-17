A Maryville man has been charged with assaulting a first responder after Blount County Sheriff’s deputies said he attacked them and a K-9 dog when they attempted to take him into custody Friday, Jan. 13. Daniel B. Hamilton, 28, King Street, Maryville, allegedly broke down the door of his own home after an argument.
Deputies responded Friday evening to the scene of a domestic dispute on King Street where a 24-year-old Maryville woman reported her boyfriend, later identified as Hamilton, had been arguing with her, and that he shoved her into a shelf before going outside and hitting their car with a chair. She allegedly told deputies she had locked him out of the house, but he had broken the door down with a pipe.
The woman also said she had called 911 before her boyfriend took the phone from her hand and smashed it.
According to a police report, deputies arrived on scene and deployed a K-9 dog as backup before entering the house. They met with Hamilton inside and escorted him out.
Deputies said they attempted to talk to him multiple times, but Hamilton refused to speak to them and tried to walk away.
Deputies said they asked Hamilton to put his hands behind his back, but that he “refused, took a fighting stance and began to resist.” Hamilton allegedly punched a deputy in the head before the K-9 deputy present instructed his dog to grab him. Deputies said the dog grabbed Hamilton by the right arm, and that he began to “wildly strike” the dog multiple times.
Deputies attempted to restrain Hamilton, but said he freed himself from the dog’s grip and punched its handler in the nose. A deputy then drew his taser and “deployed all four probes” against Hamilton, who then fell to the ground and complied with law enforcement.
Hamilton was transported to the Blount County Correctional Facility, where he was treated for minor injuries from the taser barbs. He was charged with domestic assault, interference with emergency calls, resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search and four counts of assault against a first responder. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $26,000 pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 26 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
A representative of the Blount County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the K-9 dog involved was uninjured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.