Blount County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Maryville man Thursday, Jan. 5 after they said he attempted to hide heroin from them during a traffic stop. Derrick Franklin Easter, 44, Harvey Street, was originally stopped because deputies said one of his brake lights was out.
Deputies conducting a traffic stop on West Lamar Alexander Parkway said they approached the vehicle and saw the driver, later identified as Easter, had an open container of “Jack Daniel’s beer” in the center console. Easter allegedly said the bottle, which was half full, belonged to a friend and was not his.
Deputies said Easter asked for permission to step out of his vehicle so he could look for his driver’s license on the passenger side, and that he eventually said he had found the license. Deputies also said they smelled alcohol on him, but that he passed a field sobriety test.
Easter allegedly told deputies they could not search his vehicle but consented to a search of his person, during which deputies said they did not find any illegal substances.
According to a report, deputies walked past his vehicle again and noticed a “small baggie with a brown-like powdery substance” in plain view behind the passenger seat and it had not been there originally. Easter was detained and allegedly told deputies that the substance, which was believed to be heroin, belonged to one of his friends who had been in the vehicle earlier.
A further search of the vehicle allegedly revealed a “makeup-like bag” with 17 used syringes.
Easter was arrested at 9:21 p.m. and charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence. He was transported to the Blount County Justice Center, where he was released on bonds totaling $12,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. Jan. 9 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
