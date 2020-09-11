A Maryville man is in custody after law enforcement said he committed multiple drug violations and tampered with evidence.
William Kane Buchanan, 35, Hutton Ridge Road, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 1:43 a.m. Sept. 10 and charged with the manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine, introduction of drugs into a penal facility, tampering with evidence and two counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on bonds totaling $72,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Sept. 14 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
An incident report states that an officer conducted a traffic stop early Thursday after seeing a Cadillac Escalade with unlawfully dark window tint driving north on Alcoa Highway.
When the officer was notified that the passenger, William Buchanan, had a U.S. Marshals Service warrant for violation of parole out of Virginia, the report states, he was placed under arrest.
But as officers started to speak with Buchanan, one noticed "a large amount of white powder and a crystal-like substance all over the back right portion of my patrol vehicle." Buchanan allegedly admitted the substance was methamphetamine, and the report states he was trying to destroy or conceal it.
Buchanan was moved out of the patrol vehicle and searched before being placed back in the car. The methamphetamine collected weighed approximately 1.5 grams, a report states.
During a search of the vehicle, officers said they found seven plastic baggies, a digital scale with white residue, a glass drug pipe and three needles. They also found a spoon with a burnt residue inside a backpack believed to be Buchanan's. Buchanan allegedly told officers that all illegal contraband found was his and not the driver's.
The report states that Buchanan and the driver said early in the stop that they were trying to get money for gas, but didn't give more details. While being taken to jail, Buchanan was asked if he was going to sell the methamphetamine for gas money, but he allegedly said he couldn't answer that question.
At the jail, Buchanan said he didn't have any narcotics concealed on him, the report states, but a baggie containing a crystal-like substance was found during a strip search. The substance was believed to be methamphetamine and weighed approximately 4.3 grams.
