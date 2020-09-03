A one-armed Maryville man was taken into custody early Thursday after he allegedly hid from officers in a Porta Potty while nude and under the influence of intoxicants, a report states.
Robert Shannon Gregory, 48, Atchley Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 2:50 a.m. Sept. 3 and charged with driving under the influence. He was being held on a $1,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 8 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
An incident report states officers received a report of a hit-and-run, with the subject having fled on foot, at DENSO Plant 201, 1641 Robert C. Jackson Drive, Maryville. When he arrived, an officer found an abandoned Subaru that had rear-ended a Nissan Murano.
After security said the driver had run into a Porta Potty at a nearby construction site, officers found a man they identified as Robert Gregory there. Gregory was completely nude, had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes and could barely stand, a report states.
Gregory shook his head both “yes” and “no” when officers asked if he had consumed alcohol or taken narcotics and said “not today” when asked if he had consumed anything that would cause him to be nude in public and crash his vehicle. He did not know where he was or the date.
Officers presumed he was under the influence of alcohol or narcotics, but he was not able to undergo field sobriety tests due to his condition and nudity. Officers also weren’t able to handcuff him because he only had one arm.
Gregory was taken to the Blount County Justice Center and officers obtained a search warrant for his blood. He was then taken to Blount Memorial Hospital for his blood to be drawn.
At the hospital, Gregory became unresponsive and had to be administered Naloxone. Once he regained consciousness, his blood was drawn and he was taken back to Blount County Justice Center.
