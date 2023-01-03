Blount County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Maryville man Thursday, Dec. 29, after he was allegedly found to be driving under the influence of an intoxicant with two children in the car. Deputies also arrested one of his passengers after she allegedly ignored multiple commands to step out of the vehicle.
Deputies driving on Morganton Road at 8:40 p.m. Thursday said they saw a gray Honda Pilot swerve into oncoming traffic before swerving back into the proper lane. They turned around and caught up with the vehicle before conducting a traffic stop. Deputies said they approached the vehicle and watched the driver, later identified as Nolan Michael Caba, “open the door and partially fall out of the vehicle.” They also said he had glassy eyes and slurred speech, and that he could not form coherent sentences.
According to a report, deputies saw a 1-year-old and a 2-year-old boy as well as a woman later identified as Myka Abagail Moats in the backseat. Deputies described Moats as “erratic” and said she could not form coherent sentences either.
Due to what they called the “rapidly evolving situation” deputies handcuffed Caba and placed him in a patrol car. They asked Moats to step out of the car multiple times and said she refused, prompting them to physically remove her from the vehicle. Deputies said they put her in a patrol car as well, but that she began screaming and kicking at the door and they had to restrain her feet with a hobble.
Caba allegedly told deputies that he knew he was not in any condition to be driving, and said he would accept any resulting charges. He also allegedly refused to participate in a field sobriety test.
Deputies searched the vehicle and said they found three empty liquor bottles and a “narcotic pipe,” which Caba allegedly claimed was his.
Caba, 23, and Moats, 21, both of Butler Mill Road, Maryville, were arrested at 9:11 p.m. and transported to the Blount County Correctional Facility. Caba was charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant, reckless endangerment, two counts of aggravated child abuse/neglect/endangerment and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He remains in custody in lieu of bonds totaling $64,000. Moats was charged with resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search and public intoxication and was released on bonds totalling $7,000.
Both are pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 6 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Both children were delivered to the care of a relative, and the Department of Children’s Services was notified of the incident.
