Maryville Police officers arrested a Maryville man Sunday, Dec. 11 after he was allegedly found to be driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Officers said Justin Lee Fuller, 31, Laws Chapel Road fought them through his arrest and intake.
Officers received a report early Sunday morning that a driver in a Toyota sedan had been seen traveling south on U.S. 411 at 90 mph. According to a police report, they then observed a vehicle matching the description drive by at a very high rate of speed “just seconds later.” Officers with their vehicle lights and sirens on attempted to catch up, although they said the driver did not slow down until they were right behind the vehicle.
The officers conducted a traffic stop at the corner of Ashwood Park Drive and Ivey Vine Drive and identified the driver as Fuller.
He allegedly told them he had been driving about 50 mph. Officers said he appeared to have slurred speech and bloodshot eyes, and they also said they smelled alcohol coming from him. When asked how much he had to drink, Fuller allegedly stated “not much.”
According to the report, officers asked Fuller to step out of the car multiple times, but he refused to do so and stated that he did not have to. Officers reported that they removed Fuller from the car and arrested him at 2:59 a.m. Dec. 11.
Officers said they explained Fuller’s charges to him, but that he said he “was not going to jail until he saw the radar.”
Once at the Blount County Correctional Facility, Fuller was allegedly “highly combative” with deputies and was restrained to prevent further resistance as well as injury to himself and others. Officers obtained a warrant for a blood draw, but said Fuller had to be restrained for that as well.
Fuller was charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. He was also charged with tampering with evidence because he resisted the blood draw.
Fuller also refused to sign citations for speeding, reckless driving and failure to provide proof of insurance and was arraigned by a magistrate on those charges along with the others.
He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $9,500 pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 13 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.