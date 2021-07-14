A Maryville man is facing charges after he allegedly drove under the influence and with a stolen license plate.
Adam Lee Word, 37, Barker Lane, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 5:56 p.m. July 13 and charged with theft and driving both under the influence and on a suspended license. He was being held on bonds totaling $6,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 21 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
An incident report states deputies pulled Word over in the parking lot of Food Lion, 1707 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, after his vehicle’s license plate was confirmed to be stolen; they then detained him.
Word’s eyes were glassy and bloodshot, and his movements were quick and “almost appeared as if they were involuntary,” the report states. He said he hadn’t taken drugs recently, but allegedly performed poorly on several sobriety tests.
Word told deputies he found the license plate and decided to put it on his vehicle, and he had been in possession of it for a while, the report states. He was taken to the Blount County jail.
