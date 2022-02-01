A Maryville man was arrested Sunday morning after reportedly leading police in a high-speed chase following a hit-and-run incident at Montvale Station Road and Windridge Drive.
Thailer Joshua Smith, 26, McBrayer Lane, Maryville, was charged with evading arrest on a felony conviction, evading arrest on a misdemeanor conviction and driving under the influence on Jan. 30.
According to information provided by Blount County Sheriff’s Office’s public information officer, Marian O’Briant, Blount County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a hit-and-run at the intersection Montvale Station Road and Windridge Drive after 3 a.m. Sunday. The driver of a sports car had allegedly wrecked his vehicle into a white van at that location before driving away from the scene. Deputies were informed that the sports car was a Ford Mustang and that it had sustained damage.
Deputies were at the intersection of Carpenters Grade Road and Peterson Road when they reportedly noticed a sports car, driven by Smith, matching the description of the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle.
Smith then allegedly made a right turn onto Peterson Lane. Deputies again attempted to execute a traffic stop, this time at Fairview Church, allegedly causing Smith to accelerate in an attempt to evade law enforcement. Deputies report that Smith drove his vehicle at approximately 95 miles per hour during this time and repeatedly crossed into opposing traffic.
Smith then lost control of his vehicle, which he wrecked on Carpenters Grade Road. After coming to a stop, Smith got out of the vehicle, where he encountered sheriff’s deputies. Deputies report that though he seemed to be acknowledging commands immediately after exiting the vehicle, he then turned and began running.
Deputies caught up to Smith in a field near Cross Creek Drive. A deputy allegedly warned Smith that he would be forced to tase Smith if Smith did not stop running. The deputy reports that, as Smith did not stop, he fired his taser at Smith, who fell to the ground and was handcuffed. Upon achieving close contact with Smith, deputies note that he appeared to be intoxicated and that he told law enforcement that he had been drinking at a Maryville bar prior to the chase.
Smith is being held on a $10,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 7 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.