Alcoa Police officers charged a Maryville man with drug possession Tuesday, May 2 after they said he fled on foot during an arrest. Michael Dale Fuller, 29, Gee Tipton Drive, was wanted on a charge of felony violation of probation for sale and delivery of methamphetamine.
According to a police report, officers responded at 12:29 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a man passed out in a vehicle in the parking lot of a Dollar General on Sam Houston School Road. Upon arrival, they found a man — later identified as Fuller — slumped forward in the driver’s seat of a tan Toyota Corolla. They said they tried multiple times to get him to step out of the car, during which they said he reacted slowly and had “pinpoint pupils.”
Officers said his car was not running, and the keys were not in the ignition.
Officers patted down Fuller’s pockets and said they found a syringe in his pants pocket. A further search allegedly uncovered “several bags of white crystalline substance” believed to be methamphetamine.
According to the report, Fuller allegedly heard radio chatter confirming a warrant for his arrest and began to run away across the parking lot, prompting officers to give chase. Officers said they tried to trip him before he turned around and “assumed a fighting posture.” They took him to the ground and detained him.
One officer said his pants were torn during the encounter, while another said his body camera was damaged, causing it to turn off. Fuller sustained injuries and was bleeding from the left side of his face, according to the report. Officers said they immediately notified dispatchers to send medical responders.
Fuller was transported by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital for treatment before being discharged and taken to the Blount County Correctional Facility at 5:47 p.m. He was charged with evading arrest, violation of probation and manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $22,000 pending 9 a.m. May 8 and 9 a.m. May 10 hearings in Blount County General Sessions Court.
