Blount County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Maryville man Sunday, Jan. 22 after they said he led them on his second car chase of the year. Darrell James Queen, 51, Nean Lane, was previously charged with fleeing a traffic stop Jan. 14 and was released on bonds the same day.
According to a report, deputies were patrolling Sevierville Road near Nean Lane early Sunday morning, looking for a maroon Ford Taurus they said fled a traffic stop earlier in the night. Deputies said they saw a car matching the description turn onto Nean Lane and turn its headlights off and on before parking in front of a house. They pulled into the driveway behind the car and confirmed it was the same vehicle through its license plate and got out to speak to the driver.
Deputies said a passenger got out of the vehicle and told them he “did not want to be involved” before the driver of the car drove through the front yard and fled onto Nean Lane.
Deputies followed the car with their lights and sirens on, but said the driver — later identified as Queen — did not comply. Blount and Sevier County Sheriff’s deputies followed the car through portions of Blount, Monroe and Sevier counties, reaching speeds over 100 mph.
Deputies said they attempted to box Queen in with their cars multiple times but were unable to do so because he swerved toward them into oncoming traffic. They also said he threw several cigarette butts out the window as he drove.
According to the report, Queen eventually stopped at a residence on Tom McCall Road in Maryville. Deputies ordered him out of the car at gunpoint and arrested him without incident at 3:26 a.m. Jan. 22. He was transported to the Blount County Correctional Facility, where he was charged with reckless endangerment, evading arrest, driving while license revoked, littering and violation of a pre-trial release.
Queen is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $15,100, but is also being held without bond on the violation of pre-trial release charge pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 25 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
