A Maryville man was arrested and charged with half a dozen offenses after police say he broke into a Maryville residence, exposed himself to a woman and physically fought responding officers.
Maryville Police officers report that they received a call reporting a break-in about 40 minutes after midnight Sunday, June 12. They note in their report that they arrived to find three people — one of whom had called the police — standing outside the home.
The report states that Cory Dale Pillow, Pearly Anthony Road, Maryville, broke a screen door to enter the home. After breaking into the residence, police say, Pillow “exposed his genitals” to one of the two women in the home. A man inside the house at the time approached Pillow, who allegedly attacked him. At some point, Pillow, 35, reportedly locked himself inside the residence, while the three others exited it.
Police note that, shortly after they arrived, Pillow put his head outside the door to the home. Officers add that Pillow ignored demands to leave the residence. As police entered the home, Pillow reportedly continued ignoring their commands to stop and walked away from them.
According to the report, Pillow was intoxicated throughout the incident and declined to answer questions. When police tried to put Pillow in their patrol vehicle, they say, he kicked an officer in the chest. He allegedly kicked another officer in the face “several times,” and continued attacking officers before they restrained him.
After Pillow’s arrest, police reportedly found a handgun in the car he had parked outside the residence.
Pillow was booked into Blount County jail and charged with two counts of assault against a first responder, indecent exposure, aggravated criminal trespass, vandalism, possession of a handgun while under the influence and public intoxication. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $12,500 pending a 9 a.m. June 14 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
