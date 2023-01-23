A Maryville man was charged with vehicular assault Saturday night, Jan. 21 after he allegedly struck a police car on Alcoa Highway with the car he was driving. Officers said Wool Mangouk Wol, 28, Irwin Avenue, was intoxicated at the time of the crash.
According to a police report, Alcoa Police officers were finishing a traffic stop on Alcoa Highway near Mimosa Heights Drive at 9:13 p.m. Saturday. Officers said they had blocked the right lane of northbound traffic with all their emergency lights on and were getting back in their car when a gray Chevrolet Cruze collided with the rear of the vehicle.
They said the driver of the Cruze, later identified as Wol, “continued to drive away from the scene at what appeared to be a high rate of speed.”
Officers turned on their siren and followed the Cruze, eventually stopping it near Singleton Station Road. They then called for Blount County Sheriff’s deputies to respond to the scene.
Deputies said Wol told them he had consumed one glass of wine two hours before the incident. They also said his eyes were glassy and his speech was slurred, and that they saw an empty bottle of vodka behind his passenger seat.
According to a report from deputies, Wol consented to a field sobriety test, which he failed. He was allegedly unable to keep his balance or walk a straight line.
Deputies arrested Wol at 10:41 p.m. Jan. 21 and charged him with two counts of driving under the influence of an intoxicant and two counts of vehicular assault. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $12,000 pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 25 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
