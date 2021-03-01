A Maryville man accused of murder made his first appearance in Blount County General Sessions Court on Monday.
Steven Alexander Greene, 38, is charged with criminal homicide in connection with the death of 26-year-old Louisville resident John Willis. He appeared before Judge Robert L. Headrick at 9 a.m., taking part virtually via Zoom due to COVID-19 protocols.
Greene is being held in the Blount County jail.
In a brief hearing likely the first of many for the case, Headrick assigned Blount County criminal defense lawyer Rick Owens to represent Greene and waived any fees related to the appointment.
Owens, whose practice is at 550 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville, attended law school at Lincoln Memorial University and has been licensed in Tennessee since 2014, according to the website of the Tennessee Supreme Court’s Board of Professional Responsibility.
Headrick then reset the case for a 1:30 p.m. hearing April 5, meaning Greene won’t appear in court again for another month. Once the case was reset, Greene was sent back to his cell.
The Alcoa Police Department, with help from the Blount County SWAT team, arrested Greene around midnight Feb. 25 following an APD investigation into Willis’ death.
APD was responding on Feb. 16 to a report of a deceased person at a 700 block address on Tupelo Way when they found Willis dead. Greene was identified as a suspect by APD, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Maryville Police Department and the Blount County, Campbell County and Jefferson County sheriff’s offices.
Greene’s arrest also took place at a 700 block Tupelo Way address, according to a BCSO booking report provided to The Daily Times. He was booked into the Blount County Justice Center around 1 a.m. Feb 25 and given a $1 million bond.
Alcoa Police Chief David Carswell on Feb. 25 announced Greene’s arrest in a Facebook post, saying the investigation is ongoing and urging anyone with information to contact APD.
