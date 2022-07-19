A Maryville man charged with first-degree murder pleaded not guilty to all charges in a court hearing July 19.
Steven Alexander Greene, 39, has been charged with first-degree murder, three counts of felony murder, especially aggravated robbery, especially aggravated burglary and tampering with evidence. Greene waived a formal reading of his indictment Tuesday, and his plea was accepted by the court.
Greene was arrested by Alcoa Police and Blount County SWAT officers in February 2021 after police found the body of John Willis, 26, at a 700 block apartment on Tupelo Way. Willis died from multiple close-range shotgun wounds, including to his face, according to an autopsy report presented in May of the same year.
Willis’ girlfriend, Heide Litton, testified in a preliminary hearing in May of 2021 that Greene woke her Feb. 14 and told her he had shot Willis. Litton, who lived and was also sexually involved with Greene, testified Greene made her throw some of Willis’ electronic devices over a bridge and wait three days before calling 911.
“He was trying to find somewhere to go, and quick,” Litton said.
Police responded to a death investigation two days later and found Willis’ body. Alcoa Police Detective Jeff Parsons has testified that the investigation took several security cameras as evidence, but that the cameras inside the residence were covered with towels. There was no footage from the date of the alleged murder.
Parsons also testified that no evidence reported from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at that time identified Greene.
Ty Lett, who met Greene through Facebook Marketplace and testified that he used methamphetamine with him, said he was with Greene when he was arrested and that he went with Greene to Willis’ apartment. Lett said he saw blood and a tooth and that Greene told him he had “surprised the guy” and that “you wouldn’t believe the look on his face.”
Greene’s defense attorney, Rick Owens, has previously claimed that there is not enough physical evidence to prosecute him. Greene remains in custody at the Blount County Jail in lieu of a $1 million bond.
Greene’s indictment also alleges he stole an iPhone and iPad from Willis before shooting him. Greene is scheduled to stand trial November 15. His next hearing is September 27.
