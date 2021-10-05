Officers arrested a Maryville man on Monday after he was acting suspiciously while driving, allegedly had several grams of meth and admitted to selling it to help financially provide for his family, a report states.
Cody Dale Gohr, 22, Silverbell Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers and charged with possession of meth with intent to sale. He’s being held on a $26,000 bond pending a hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 11.
The report states that an officer followed Gohr’s vehicle on Alcoa Highway, ran the vehicle’s registration and discovered Gohr had an active warrant. He was pulled over at the intersection of East Hunt Road and Tyson Boulevard, the report adds.
The officer asked Gohr if he had any illegal substances in the car, the report states. Gohr allegedly avoided the question, so officers requested assistance from a K-9 officer.
Once the K-9 gave a positive alert, the report states, officers searched the vehicle and allegedly found 4.7 grams of meth. It adds that the meth was split up equally between four bags, which is consistent with selling instead of personal use.
The officer asked Gohr how long he’d been selling meth, and he allegedly responded that it had been three or four months, he’s been struggling financially and he needed to provide for his family.
He also allegedly told the officer that he would have sold each bag, about one gram, for $100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.