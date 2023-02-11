A call about a burglary led to a Maryville man being charged with kidnapping Thursday, Feb. 9. Blount County Sheriff’s deputies said Allan Cassidy Partin, 32, Ridge Road, forced his way into a house and tried to take a 4-year-old boy from his mother.
According to a police report, deputies responded at about 11:10 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8 to a report of a possible burglary at a home in Maryville. Deputies said a 29-year-old Maryville woman reported that her husband had broken into her residence and was attempting to take their child.
Deputies spoke to the woman upon arrival, who said that her husband, who does not live at her residence and does not have any custody of their child, had arrived at the house uninvited and tried to get in through the front door. The husband, later identified as Partin, had then gone to the back door and managed to get it open despite being told to leave. She said Partin grabbed her child from her and ran to his truck while she followed.
According to the report, the woman said Partin shoved her at least twice before she was able to get her child back and run inside the house. She said he followed her and “it appeared he was holding a gun down by his side, but he never pointed it at her or the child.” He then allegedly left in his truck.
Deputies viewed video of the incident and said it appeared Partin had also taken a security camera from the house.
Deputies located Partin at a residence on John Anthony Lane in Maryville the following morning and tried to take him into custody. They said he was verbally uncooperative and tried to physically resist them, forcing them to take him to the ground to handcuff him.
Partin was transported to the Blount County Correctional Facility at 11:25 a.m. Feb. 9 and charged with aggravated burglary, domestic assault, theft and kidnapping. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $20,000 pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 16 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
