Blount County Sheriff’s deputies charged Shannon Douglas Noble, 35, Gillenwater Court, Maryville, with aggravated kidnapping Saturday, April 15 after he allegedly held his girlfriend at gunpoint.
According to a police report, a 31-year old Maryville woman reported at 10:25 a.m. Saturday that her boyfriend, later identified as Noble, had begun slapping her and throwing her around the living room of their home by her hair without provocation. She said she eventually ran outside to get help, but he followed her and pointed a handgun at her, forcing her back inside. She also said he attempted to strangle her multiple times, and put the barrel of the gun against her head.
Noble is the subject of an active order of protection which prevents him from possessing firearms.
The woman told deputies Noble eventually left, taking her car keys and phone with him. Deputies said she had small bruises on her arms and red marks on her face. They also found several bullet holes in the residence, but the woman said that they came from a previous incident.
A witness told deputies that the woman came to their house Friday evening saying that Noble was shooting inside the house and she was afraid for her safety.
Deputies alongside Alcoa Police officers located Noble at a residence on West Howe Street in Alcoa at about 8:30 p.m. that day, where he was allegedly found hiding under a mattress. They arrested him at gunpoint because they were unsure whether he had a firearm, but said they only found an empty handgun magazine in his pocket.
Noble allegedly told deputies he could not have assaulted his girlfriend because he had not been home for several days.
Noble was transported to the Blount County Correctional Facility at 9:11 p.m. April 15, where he was charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony, interference with emergency calls, theft and violation of an order of protection. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $300,000 pending a 9 a.m. April 20 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
