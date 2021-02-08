A Maryville man was taken into custody Friday after a woman said he held her hostage in his vehicle.
David Silva, 24, Alvin York Street, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 9:20 p.m. Feb. 5 and charged with kidnapping. He was being held on a $40,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Feb. 10 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
An incident report states a deputy, while responding to a call of a woman being held in a vehicle against her will, pulled over Silva’s vehicle in the 400 block of Eagleton Road.
Silva was “visibly upset and had his hands in the air,” and a 28-year-old woman in the passenger seat “appeared visibly upset,” the report states. After Silva was removed from the vehicle and handcuffed, the woman was found to be uninjured; she was in the vehicle for approximately 42 minutes.
Silva told law enforcement that, although she told him not to, he went to the woman’s residence to speak with her about their relationship, the report states. Once he arrived, the woman got in his vehicle and they began to talk.
Silva drove away from the residence with the woman in the vehicle and drove around randomly, the report states. He told law enforcement the woman asked to get out of the vehicle and that she could have opened the door if she wanted.
“It should be noted that the passenger door handle was broken at the time of the incident,” the report states.
Silva also told law enforcement he refused to open the passenger rear window so the woman could open the door from the outside, the report states.
The woman told law enforcement she instructed Silva not to come to her residence, then entered his vehicle after he texted her saying he had been at her house for 10 minutes. She went with him because “she didn’t want any trouble,” the report states.
The woman said she told Silva multiple times she wanted out of the vehicle, but he refused to open the door; when she asked him to roll down the rear window, he locked the windows, the woman said. Meanwhile, the woman was relaying her location to law enforcement through text messages, with Silva unaware.
“During the incident, (the woman) feared for her safety and was placed in physical danger by Mr. Silva’s actions,” the report states.
The woman said she met Silva at a party and they had been talking for less than a week. She said Silva gradually became more controlling and she wanted to stop communication with him, which made him angry, leading to the incident.
