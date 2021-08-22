An Alcoa Police officer arrested a Maryville man charged him with possession of two different narcotics after a gas station attendant reported someone slumped over the wheel of a vehicle.
On Aug. 19 at the Local Market on Louisville Road, Alcoa, Timothy Wade Parks was charged with possession of meth and heroin and driving under the influence.
He was released about 12 hours after his arrest on a $10,000 bond pending a hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court on Aug. 26.
When the reporting officer arrived, he approached Parks, who’s eyes were closed and head was nodding up and down. It was noted that when Parks spoke with the officer, his speech was slow and slurred, his eye lids droopy and his eyes watery and glassy.
The officer searched the vehicle and reported locating a baggie containing a black, rock-like substance on the driver’s seat and another baggie near the driver’s seat containing a crystal-like substance. He believed the first baggie to be heroin and the second meth.
The officer also searched Park and reported finding a snorting straw with residue and a third baggie containing more of the crystal-like substance in his pants pocket.
Park allegedly told another officer that he occasionally uses heroin, but he denied ownership and usage of the substances located in the vehicle and his pocket.
After the search, he consented to perform the standardized field sobriety test. The officer reported instructing Parks to take nine steps first, then another nine. Parks confirmed understanding the instructions and, instead, took 28, had to be stopped by the officer, then took another 25.
Based on the circumstances of the three-part test, the officer charged Parks with being under the influence while operating the vehicle at the gas station. If found guilty, it would be his second DUI conviction.
