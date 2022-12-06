Alcoa Police officers arrested a Maryville man early Sunday morning, Dec. 4 after he was allegedly found to be in possession of almost 50 grams of suspected heroin. Robert Eli Eakens, 30, Benny Delozier Drive, was already wanted out of Blount County on a charge of sale and delivery of heroin.
Officers responded Saturday night, Dec. 3 around 11:21 p.m. to a report of a suspicious vehicle outside of Food Lion, 2917 Old Knoxville Highway, Alcoa. Upon arriving, they found a pair of vehicles in the parking lot and identified Eakens as the driver of a white Kia. Officers confirmed Eakens had an active arrest warrant and took him into custody without incident.
Officers said Eakens told them there was nothing illegal inside his vehicle. They also said they searched his car and found two packages of suspected heroin totaling 3.1 grams and $2,495 in cash.
Officers also searched the other vehicle present but did not find any contraband.
Eakens was arrested at 12:37 a.m. Dec. 4 and transported to the Blount County Correctional Facility, where a scan of his body located an unusual mass in his groin area. Deputies conducted a strip search of his person and allegedly located an additional 44.4 grams of suspected heroin and 1.5 grams of a white, crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine.
Eakens has been charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and introduction of a controlled substance into a penal facility. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $70,000 pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 7 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
