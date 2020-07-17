A Maryville man charged with raping a 26-year-old Knoxville woman has been put on house arrest.
Kramer R. Hendrix, 30, was arrested July 8 and charged with aggravated rape stemming from an alleged crime on Aug. 25, 2019. Hendrix made his $100,000 bail July 10, Blount County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Marian O'Briant said.
"He is under house arrest and ankle banded as part of his pretrial release per the judge's orders," she emailed.
During a July 15 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court, Hendrix told Judge Robert L. Headrick that he was still employed at Viskase in Loudon.
