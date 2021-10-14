Officers arrested a Maryville man on Wednesday afternoon after a young girl reported that he had raped her a year ago, a release from Alcoa Police Department states.
Trevor Steven Larrick, 22, Coffey Way, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers and charged with statutory rape and sexual assault.
According to the report, a minor reported to APD that she had been sexually assaulted in the summer of 2020 while visiting family. It added that following the report, detectives interviewed Larrick and he admitted guilt.
He is being held on a $50,000 bond pending a hearing at 9 a.m. on Oct. 21 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Emily Assenmacher, Public Information Officer for APD, said they will not be releasing the victim’s name or age to protect her privacy and emphasized that she is young.
Assenmacher also said that there are multiple reasons victims of rape will wait to report what happened, and at this time, there’s no way to know why this child waited.
