A Maryville man was charged Thursday with raping a 26-year-old Knoxville woman.
Last Aug. 25, two Blount County Sheriff's officers were on patrol at about 3 a.m. when they spotted a "distraught" woman sitting in the parking lot at 2706 E. Broadway Ave. in Maryville.
She told the officers she had been raped in the 2900 block of Troy Avenue in Maryville after taking an Uber to meet a man she previously did not know. She had agreed to have sex with him for money, a report states.
The accused, Kramer R. Hendrix, 30, of the 2900 block of Pearson Avenue in Maryville, had paid for the alleged victim's Uber transport. He is charged with rape.
The report states the woman arrived at 1:20 a.m. and ultimately was subjected to unwanted advances. When she "asked him to stop," he pushed her to the ground, the report states.
The victim "tried to fight back but he was 'very muscular,'" the report states.
She also told law enforcement the man told her it would go easier if she stopped fighting and that he then ejaculated inside her without a condom. Then the assailant told the victim to keep quiet and that it wasn't rape and that he had recorded the encounter and "wasn't going back to prison."
The assailant then ran away toward Hunt Road at about 1:45 a.m.
Sheriff's spokeswoman Marian O'Brian said it took nearly 11 months to make an arrest because the BCSO had to wait on lab results.
