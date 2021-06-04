A Maryville man booked into the Blount County jail on Friday is facing multiple charges of forgery and criminal simulation after he allegedly made counterfeit money.
Lee Michael Quave, 29, U.S. Highway 411 South, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 3:54 a.m. June 4 and charged with seven counts of forgery and six counts of criminal simulation. He was being held on bonds totaling $39,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 8 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Quave’s charges all stem from Maryville Police Department warrants. An Alcoa Police officer took him into custody at the M-Star Hotel, 2962 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa.
During a follow-up investigation, law enforcement went to the Princess Motel, 2614 Highway 411 S., Maryville, where Quave lived, Maryville Police Chief Tony Crisp told The Daily Times. Quave was suspected of manufacturing counterfeit currency, Crisp said.
Crisp said Quave didn’t cooperate with police, who held his room while awaiting a search warrant; he then left. Police found counterfeit currency and six printers in the room, Crisp said.
“That’s the reason those six (criminal simulation) charges are there, because he was using those to facilitate his crime of counterfeiting,” Crisp said. “And then the seven counts of forgery were where he had actually manufactured the counterfeit currency.”
