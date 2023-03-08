A joint investigation by the Blount County Sheriff’s Office and Maryville Police Department led to the arrest and charging of a Maryville man with seven sex crimes against children Monday, March 6. Christian Bartlett Gregory, 38, Louella Drive, was arrested by U.S. Marshals and Sevier County Sheriff’s deputies in Gatlinburg and transported to Blount County.
According to a release posted to the BCSO Facebook page, law enforcement first began investigating Gregory in February after two boys reported that he had touched them inappropriately and solicited sexual acts from them starting in 2018. The boys, who were 10 and 12 when the abuse began, said that Gregory was a family friend and that he would buy them gifts in return.
The incidents allegedly took place in locations in Maryville and the county.
Investigators obtained warrants for Gregory’s arrest March 3. He was arrested without incident by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Smokey Mountain Fugitive Task Force and Sevier County Street Crimes Unit in a Gatlinburg motel Monday afternoon.
Gregory was transported to the Blount County Correctional Facility at 9:05 a.m. March 7 and charged with two counts of trafficking for a commercial sex act, rape of a child, solicitation of a minor, two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child and aggravated sexual battery. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $950,000 pending a 9 a.m. March 14 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
