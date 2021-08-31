A Maryville man charged with shoplifting and possession claimed he was “just playing” with store employees, left personal identification in the store and wedged a pill bottle in an officer’s backseat, according to the police report.
On Aug. 30, Jonathan S. Ashley, 35, was arrested by Maryville Police officers and charged with theft of merchandise and possession of Alprazolam, a benzodiazepine commonly branded as Xanax. He is being held on a $5,000 bond.
The reporting officer responded to a call placed by a security guard at Foothills Mall, who told the officer he observed a man running across Mall Road, through brush and toward Morganton Road with items allegedly stolen from Shoe Dept. Encore.
Employees at the store reported Ashley ran out with items valued at $100 but left his wallet and other personal items behind.
Another officer later detained Ashley on Morganton Road.
The reporting officer noted observing a leaf in the offender’s hair, laceration on his arm and blood on his leg. He reported notifying the Maryville Fire Department and AMR, who cleared and bandaged the injuries.
Ashley allegedly told the reporting officer that he did not steal any items, he was “just playing” with the employees and doesn’t know where the items are.
After being transported to Blount County jail, the officer who initially detained Ashley reported finding a small Advil bottle wedged in the backseat of his cruiser.
The bottle allegedly contained 21 small pills of various colors, determined to be Alprazolam.
