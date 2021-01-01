A Maryville man is in custody after allegedly admitting to sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.
Dustin Leon Hawkins, 35, Brick Mill Road, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 10:59 a.m. Dec. 29 and charged with two counts of statutory rape by an authority figure and two counts of incest. He was being held on bonds totaling $500,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Jan. 6 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
An incident report states deputies arrived at Rural King, 945 McCammon Ave., Maryville, at approximately 7:05 p.m. Dec. 26 on an assault call.
There, the teenager told deputies that Hawkins came to her bed in the morning and put his hand on her breast. He then put his hand under the covers and “tried to slide my pants down,” the victim told deputies.
“(The victim) was very emotional and crying throughout the time deputies were speaking with her about the incident,” the report states.
The victim told deputies that Hawkins anally penetrated her, and the 53-year-old complainant, a close friend of the victim’s mother, said the victim also told her as well that Hawkins penetrated her.
The victim said it wasn’t the first time Hawkins sexually assaulted her; he had done so on several occasions dating back more than one month, she told deputies. The victim’s mother said Hawkins previously abused her.
Deputies referred the victim and her mother to Blount Memorial Hospital for completion of a rape kit by a sexual assault nurse examiner. Criminal and crime scene investigators, plus the state Department of Children’s Services, responded to BMH for investigation.
A supplemental report states that while being interviewed by law enforcement, Hawkins admitted to penetrating the victim.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.