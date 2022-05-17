A 52-year-old Maryville man was arrested and charged with theft after officers with Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority Public Safety say he stole over $10,000 worth of iPhones from an airport cargo complex.
According to an incident report, a manager of the FedEx building in McGhee Tyson Airport’s cargo facility told law enforcement that she believed one of her employees, Vincent Bernard Thomas, Emory Avenue, Maryville, had stolen a number of iPhones from their packages.
She and a third employee told officers that they had searched Thomas’ bag and found 11 new iPhones, as well as multiple empty FedEx boxes in the trailer where Thomas, 52, had been working.
After the search, the report states, the manager asked Thomas to talk and waited for law enforcement to arrive. After the manager called the police, Thomas exited the room he was in, only to return a few minutes later.
Officers report that Thomas’ backpack, containing the 11 iPhones, was found in a nearby trash can. On questioning, Thomas allegedly reported that the bag belonged to him, but told police he was unsure why there were phones inside it. Reportedly, Thomas then gave officers permission to search his vehicle. Police say they found two additional iPhones in the vehicle.
Thomas was arrested, charged with theft and transported to Blount County jail. He was held in lieu of bonds totaling $15,000 and faced an initial appearance at 1:30 p.m. May 11 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
