A Maryville man was taken into custody Monday and charged with multiple drug violations, including attempting to sell Benefiber as narcotics.
Michael A. Ruggiero, 36, Kensington Boulevard, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 8:03 p.m. Aug. 31 and charged with criminal simulation and the manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine. He was released on bonds totaling $3,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 10 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
An incident report states an officer was flagged down at Exxon, 2758 Alcoa Highway, for a report of someone sleeping in a truck at the building's side for more than two hours.
The officer found the Chevrolet truck in a parking stall with a man asleep in the driver's seat of the vehicle, which was running.
When the officer woke the man up, he appeared disoriented and thought he was in Knoxville. He identified himself as Michael Ruggiero.
After a search turned up a blue plastic bag containing crystal meth in a black pill holder, Ruggiero was detained. He told officers he found the meth in the car earlier that day.
During a search of the car, the officer found multiple pill bottles that contained a white powdery substance, which the subject said was Benefiber, a prebiotic fiber supplement, and that he attempts to sell it as narcotics.
The search also turned up a twisted plastic bag containing a hard, rock-like, yellow-tinted substance, small baggies "commonly used for selling narcotics," and a small black bag with multiple needles.
The subject said he did not know what the rock-like substance was. He was taken to the Blount County Justice Center.
