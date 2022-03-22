Steven Jesse Turner was arrested Monday, March 21, and charged with vehicular homicide weeks after he reportedly drove off a roadway while drunk.
A traffic report written by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies states that Turner, 44, Middlesettlements Road, Maryville, was driving his Nissan Frontier on Gray Ridge Road on Feb. 19 when he lost control of his truck, left the road and went down an embankment before colliding with a tree. The collision reportedly tore the passengers’ side compartment open.
Deputies reported that the vehicle was found about 50 feet from the tree.
Both Turner and his passenger, Vincent Pauley Anthony, 31, were thrown from the vehicle through the hole in the passengers’ compartment opened during the wreck. Anthony died of his injuries.
Turner, who has previously been charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant, was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with what was suspected to be a serious injury. The traffic report states that Turner “had been drinking.”
Per Marian O’Briant, the Blount County Sheriff’s Office’s public information officer, Turner was arrested on a warrant for vehicular homicide on Monday, March 21, by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies. He is being held in lieu of a $100,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. March 28 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Investigation of this incident is ongoing.
