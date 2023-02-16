A Maryville man involved in a July 4, 2022 car crash has now been charged with vehicular homicide following an investigation by the Maryville Police Department. Cody James Walden, 27, Kian Court, was initially charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant.
According to MPD Chief Tony Crisp, officers responded July 4 to a report of a crash at the intersection of West Lamar Alexander Parkway and Old Glory Road. Upon arrival, they found a crash involving three vehicles with one person injured.
Witnesses said a red Honda Pilot had been traveling north on Old Glory Road before ignoring a stop light, running into the side of a Ford Fusion. The Pilot then spun around and collided with the front of a Kia Sport. Officers identified Walden as the driver of the Pilot and arrested him at 10:56 p.m., charging him with driving under the influence.
The passenger of the Fusion was identified as Charles Ray Linginfelter, 81, of Friendsville. Linginfelter was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center before dying of his injuries Aug. 1. The driver of the Kia was uninjured.
“Since that time, we’ve been doing an investigation,” Crisp said. “When we had gotten our toxicology reports returned back to us, we obtained a warrant for Walden’s arrest on a charge of vehicular homicide.”
Blount County Sheriff’s deputies served the warrant on Walden at 11:45 a.m. Feb. 15 at the Blount County Justice Center. He is being held in lieu of a $150,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 21 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
