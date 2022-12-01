Blount County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Maryville man involved in a car wreck Wednesday, Nov. 30 after they discovered a warrant for his arrest out of Washington State. Kai Mikhail Dawson, 27, South Hampton Way, allegedly failed to notify law enforcement he was leaving the state and failed to register once he arrived in Tennessee.
Deputies responded at 1:24 a.m. Nov. 27 to the scene of a single-car crash on Crye Road near Jordon Way. Upon arriving, they found Dawson trying to exit through the back of the vehicle because the front of the car was heavily damaged. A crash report filed by deputies says Dawson ran off the road while negotiating a curve and struck an embankment before running into a tree. The report also says Dawson had been drinking, but that no alcohol test was given.
Deputies helped Dawson out of the vehicle, where he was transported by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital with a suspected minor injury. He was later transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for additional treatment.
While trying to find his driver’s license information, deputies found a warrant for his arrest out of Washington state. He was arrested at 1:10 p.m. Nov. 30 and charged with violation of sex offender registry requirements as well as failure to provide proof of financial responsibility and failure to use due care and caution.
Dawson allegedly told deputies he has been living in Maryville while working at TC’s Grill, 2514 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville, but only specified that he had been there for “months.” The Pierce County Sheriff's Office in Washington lists him as a non-compliant offender.
Dawson was transported to the Blount County Correctional Facility, where he was released on bonds totaling $51,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. Dec. 7 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
