A Maryville man is charged with weapon and drug violations after law enforcement said he was driving with meth and a loaded handgun.
Joshua Andrew McCulloch, 39, Bunbury Lane, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 11:21 p.m. Sept. 17.
He was charged with felony possession of a weapon/drugs, driving while in possession of methamphetamine, possession of Schedule II drugs and failure to appear in court.
He was being held on bonds totaling $153,250 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Sept. 21 and a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 23 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
An incident report states an officer pulled McCulloch over on the U.S. Highway 129 Bypass at Foch Street in Maryville around 9:18 p.m. Sept. 17 after discovering an active warrant for his arrest out of Blount County.
While taking McCulloch into custody, the officer found a meth pipe in his right pocket and a tin containing two baggies of meth in his left, the report states.
The meth weighed approximately 7 grams.
McCulloch also allegedly told the officer there was a loaded gun in the vehicle.
The officer found in the vehicle a loaded 9mm Ruger handgun with a round in the chamber, according to the report, as well as more bullets in two separate bags and two digital scales.
After the officer took McCulloch to jail, staff told him they had located counterfeit currency in McCulloch’s wallet, the report states.
