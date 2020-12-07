Maryville resident Don Effler Sr. won the $300 jackpot in Week 11 of The Daily Times’ football contest with 11 perfect picks (there were two COVID-19 cancellations).
Nine other entrants missed one game, and three of them will share the second- and third-place prizes based on the tiebreaker — the total points from the Tennessee-Florida game (50).
Receiving $25 each are Annie Carr of Maryville, Joel Kilpatrick of Greenback and Barry Becker of Tallassee.
Many of the 224 total entrants failed to pick Stanford’s win over Washington, Nebraska’s win over Purdue and Indiana’s win over Wisconsin.
See page 5B of today’s edition for the Week 12 entry form — the last of the season. The jackpot reverts to $100. Unfolded entries are the easiest to handle. There’s a drop box on the Harper Avenue side of our building; or mail entries to The Daily Times, c/o Football Contest, 307 E. Harper Ave., Maryville, TN 37804.
