Two residential properties, a police cruiser and sports car were all damaged during a high-speed chase on Dec. 4 that led to the arrest of a 30-year-old man, a report states.
Cody A. Ake, Amerine Road, Maryville, was arrested on multiple warrants Tuesday after he turned himself in to Blount County Drug Court.
The chase started on Amerine Road and Swanee Drive when the deputy followed up on complaints of someone going up and down the roads and doing burnouts.
Once the deputy activated his lights, he reported Ake sped up in an attempt to get away.
The deputy followed him down several different roadways before Ake allegedly started brake checking the deputy, trying to get him to rear-end his car.
On Hodges Lane, the deputy did just that when Ake stopped in the middle of the roadway. Once he had made contact with Ake’s car, he spun it into a nearby tree.
Ake then exited the wrecked vehicle and fled on foot, the report states. The deputy followed him over several fence lines before losing track of him behind a house on Gateway Road.
Deputies and a K-9 were unable to locate or identify Ake on Saturday.
On Sunday after speaking with his roommate, officers were able to identify him. Ake’s roommate was renting the car that had led the pursuit.
The report stated that his roommate told Ake he could “take the car around the block,” but to be careful since the car had a lot of horsepower.
“Next thing (the roommate) knew, (Ake) was going down the street and the police were chasing him,” the report states his roommate said.
A couple of days later, Ake turned himself in to Blount County Drug Court.
He allegedly totaled his roommate’s rental sports car and a police cruiser and caused $460 worth of damage to residential property in Maryville.
He was charged with aggravated assault, two counts of evading arrest — one felony class and one misdemeanor class — reckless endangerment, driving on a suspended license, two counts of failure to follow rules of court and violation of community corrections.
Ake is being held on a $25,500 bond pending a Dec. 13 hearing in Blount County General Sessions.
