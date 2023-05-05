Acknowledging that the evidence against him would be enough to convict him of murder, Steven Alexander Greene appeared in court Friday, May 5, and entered an Alford plea.
Alford pleas are used to show that a defendant denies guilt of a crime, but realizes that the prosecution could secure a conviction, given the evidence.
Greene, 40, of Maryville, entered Alford pleas on a second-degree murder charge, as well as on charges of especially aggravated burglary, especially aggravated robbery and tampering with evidence.
Greene was arrested and charged in the February 2021 shooting death of Maryville resident John Willis, 26. His appearance in Blount County Circuit Court Judge Tammy Harrington’s courtroom Friday came three days before he was to face trial on a first-degree murder charge. With the plea, he waived his right to a trial and to appeal a subsequent guilty verdict.
Blount County District Attorney General Ryan Desmond read out a statement of facts that both the prosecution and the defense accept. In early 2021, Greene moved into an apartment with John Willis’ girlfriend at the time, Heide Litton, Desmond said. On Feb. 13, several days before police found Willis’ body, Litton argued with Willis, whom she said owed her money, according to the statement of facts.
A witness has previously testified that security cameras in Willis' home had also been covered.
Greene’s wife also reportedly contacted Willis before his death. In response, Greene allegedly told her to stay away from Willis, whom he would otherwise kill. Greene also reportedly assaulted his wife and took her shotgun days before Willis’ shooting.
Had there been a trial, a witness would have testified that he had received a call from Greene, on Litton’s cell phone, early Feb. 14 asking for a place to “lay low.” A different witness was to have testified that on a road trip following Willis’ death, Greene had said, “What a mess,” and “Shot him,” in his sleep.
Greene made plans to sell both his car and a shotgun after Willis' death, Desmond said. Scientific analysis reportedly showed that blood present in the car belonged to Willis.
One of Greene’s former coworkers told Alcoa Police that he bought a shotgun from Greene after Willis’ death.
A witness would also have testified that, while intoxicated, Greene confessed to shooting Willis to death as Willis exited the shower in his Tupelo Way home. Police discovered Willis’ body Feb. 16, 2021.
Prosecutors had not reached a sentencing agreement with Greene’s attorney, Rick Owens, as of Friday afternoon.
"It is very possible that we will reach a plea agreement based on our discussions moving forward," Desmond said of Greene's sentence.
His total sentence could also run between 15 and 77 years, Desmond said Friday. No decision has yet been made on whether Greene will serve his sentences concurrently or consecutively.
Desmond told The Daily Times after the hearing that "In working with the Willis family over the past two years, we have been united in pursuing and achieving complete justice in John’s death. While there is still work left to do, we believe today’s proceeding is a large step forward towards that end."
Citing ongoing sentencing discussions, Owens declined to comment.
