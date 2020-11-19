A Maryville man was arrested Tuesday on multiple drug and gun violation charges after fleeing from law enforcement both by car and on foot.
An Alcoa Police report stated that officers noticed a car traveling 99 mph on Airport Highway just after midnight Tuesday.
After officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the driver of the vehicle fled toward Pellissippi Parkway.
“As I approached the area of Pellissippi Parkway and Topside Road, I observed a large cloud of smoke and the vehicle sitting in the median after crashing into the center cable barrier,” the report stated.
The driver of the wrecked vehicle had fled the scene, leaving behind a cellphone, a Kel-Tec 9mm pistol and a set of keys with a pill container holding a small baggie of methamphetamine.
Officers deployed a K-9 to track the driver and any potential passengers. K-9 Iza led officers to a Pilot gas station at 1907 Hawks Landing in Louisville. Officers entered the station and spoke to the clerk, but could not gain any further information on the suspect’s whereabouts, the report stated.
Officers returned to the scene of the accident, searched the car and discovered 40 grams of marijuana, digital scales, three THC vaporizer cartridges and an empty pistol magazine matching the gun previously found.
All contents of the car were seized and put into evidence.
Officers contacted the owner of the vehicle who stated she let Isaiah Austin Shelby Robinson, 19, borrow her car earlier in the evening.
The vehicle owner said she had been texting Robinson, who told her just after midnight that he would bring the car back to her. The woman provided officers with Robinson’s phone number.
When officers called the number provided, the confiscated phone rang, the report stated.
In conjunction with a Blount County Sheriff’s deputy, Alcoa officers were able to locate the woman who the vehicle owner told officers was Robinson’s girlfriend.
“I responded to the scene and made contact with Mr. Robinson and observed fresh cuts with dried blood on his nose and face,” the report stated.
After conflicting stories from Robinson, his girlfriend and other witnesses, the girlfriend told officers Robinson “told her he had wrecked, run from the cops, and needed to lay low,” the report stated.
Robinson was taken into custody and charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm during a dangerous felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, manufacture/delivery/sale of a Schedule VII drug, evading arrest, simple possession/casual exchange, manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine, accidents resulting in damage to vehicle, driving on a suspended license and failure to provide proof of financial responsibility.
He is being held on a $49,500 bond in Blount County General Sessions Court.
In January, Robinson was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a controlled substance after officers arrested him for shooting a gun at cars near Vose Road in Alcoa.
