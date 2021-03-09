A Maryville man accused of owning child pornography is being held on $1.7 million in bonds after investigators said they found 16 illicit images and arrested him twice within a week's time.
Jeffery Lynn Nugent Sr., 64 Chota Road, was arrested March 10 and charged with 16 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of tampering with evidence.
A Blount County Sheriff's Office press release Tuesday said Nugent was arrested March 4, charged with a single count of sexual exploitation of a minor, released on a $65,000 bond, and then re-arrested Monday, March 10, after investigators found 16 images of child pornography on electronic devices he owned.
The release stated that BCSO also found evidence Nugent tried to destroy some of those devices, which led to the evidence tampering charge.
The investigation kicked off when Blount County investigators received a hit on their Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) database and searched Nugent's home with a SWAT team.
More charges could be forthcoming and the investigation is ongoing, according to the release.
