A Maryville man was booked into Blount County jail on a high bond after law enforcement said he had multiple bags of marijuana.
Adam Dale Low, 37, Howard School Road, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 12:08 a.m. Feb. 19 and charged with possessing Schedule VI drugs with intent to sell or distribute. He was being held on a $100,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Feb. 24 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
An incident report states a deputy at approximately 9:35 p.m. was patrolling the Thompson Bridge Road area. A sedan in front of the deputy’s vehicle crossed the middle of the road “several times in a short distance,” the report states.
The deputy pulled the sedan over near a 400 block address on Thompson Bridge Road; Low was a passenger in and the registered owner of the sedan. The male driver’s eyes were bloodshot and glassy, and he couldn’t provide proof of insurance, although he did give the deputy his driver’s license and vehicle registration.
“Due to both occupants having narcotics history in the past, I asked for consent to search the vehicle,” the deputy wrote in the report. “Both of the occupants were very evasive and did not give a direct answer.
“I asked them a second time and they both became visibly nervous. They were visibly shaking and their words were shaky.”
The deputy requested assistance from a K-9 unit, wrote a warning citation for the driver, and performed sobriety tests on him. The deputy didn’t notice any intoxication during the tests, and the driver said his eyes were bloodshot and glassy because of his long work day, the report states.
When the K-9 unit arrived, the K-9 deputy said his dog alerted positively on the vehicle’s driver side. Deputies on the passenger side found multiple syringes and a scale “which are both consistent with ... illegal drug use,” the report states.
The reporting deputy noticed Low clutching a bulge under his jacket; Low said it was a sling he wears due to a broken collarbone, but “it was obviously a bag,” the deputy wrote in the report.
The deputy told Low to remove the bag for a search. Inside it was seven bags of a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana, the report states. Low said the bags weighed approximately seven ounces, the report states.
