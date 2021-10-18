A 53-year-old Maryville man is being held on bonds totaling $92,500 after Maryville Police reported finding him with methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana packaged in small bags with a Spiderman image.
Michael Wayne Ramsey, U.S. Highway 411 South, Maryville, was a passenger in a car that a Maryville Police officer stopped at 12:29 a.m. Oct. 18 on East Broadway Avenue with a brake light out.
The officer reported the people in the car looked nervous and were reluctant to answer questions, so he asked the driver for consent to search the vehicle and found a box with a scale, individual bags with a Spiderman design, and individually packaged substances believed to be 0.89 grams of marijuana and 1.36 grams of methamphetamine.
The officer said Ramsey gave what was later found to be a false information about his identity. While searching Ramsey the officer reported finding a bag with individually packaged amounts of what is believed to be about 0.64 grams of heroin and 0.69 grams of methamphetamine.
Ramsey denied possession of the box, but one person from the vehicle said it was Ramsey’s and another said Ramsey was his drug dealer, according to the report.
He is scheduled to appear in Blount County General Sessions Court at a 9 a.m. hearing Oct. 26 on charges of manufacture, delivery, sale or possession with intent to deliver for each of the controlled substances — heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana — as well as a charge of criminal impersonation.
