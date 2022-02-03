A 30-year-old Maryville resident was killed this morning in a crash that left his vehicle upside-down in the Little River.
Kegan A. Drysdale was driving a Nissan Sentra on Ellejoy Road in Maryville when he overcorrected and lost control of his vehicle at a bend in the road. His car crossed the double line and collided with several trees before sliding off the embankment. As it slid, the car flipped, landing on its roof in the water.
Blount County Sheriff's deputies, along with the American Medical Response Ambulance Service, responded to reports of a vehicle in the river at around 7:30 a.m. Divers with the Blount Special Operations Response Team also arrived at the scene and provided assistance in removing the vehicle from the water.
Information posted to the Blount County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page states that while Drysdale was wearing his seatbelt, his airbags never deployed.
The Blount County Sheriff's Office's Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the accident.
